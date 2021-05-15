Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

FISV opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.