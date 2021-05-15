Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $142,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.