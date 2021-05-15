Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

