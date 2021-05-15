Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.46.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $209.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

