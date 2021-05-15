Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $163.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

