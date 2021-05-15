Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in eBay by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 938,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.86 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

