Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

CLF opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

