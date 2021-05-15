Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $44.16 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

