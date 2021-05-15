Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of FLXN opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $411.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 520,308 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

