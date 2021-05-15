FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Sells $3,981,247.84 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Steven E. Wynne sold 67,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $3,981,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,006.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.
