FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Sells $3,981,247.84 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Steven E. Wynne sold 67,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $3,981,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,006.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

