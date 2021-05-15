FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.82 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $61,758.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

