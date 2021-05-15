Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

