Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £131 ($171.15) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £157.71 ($206.04).

FLTR opened at £126.95 ($165.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 445.44. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,792 ($127.93) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is £151.60 and its 200-day moving average is £146.26.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

