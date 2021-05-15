Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Roth Capital

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

