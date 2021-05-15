Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

