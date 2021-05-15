Ford Financial Group LLC Buys 368 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

