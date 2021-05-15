Ford Financial Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.