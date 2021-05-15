Fortuna Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Fortuna has a market cap of $414,369.97 and approximately $60.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

