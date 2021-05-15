Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-$10.88 million.

Shares of FEDU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 30,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,365. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

