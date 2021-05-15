Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $115.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.17.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $156.53. 315,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

