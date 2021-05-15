Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.