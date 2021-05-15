Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

FRLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.