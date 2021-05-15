Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.