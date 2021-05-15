fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Roth Capital

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.