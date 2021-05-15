Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $227.35 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.68 or 1.00354135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00231211 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 355,367,506 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

