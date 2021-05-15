Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00513656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00234439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01156156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.66 or 0.01211758 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,942,316 coins and its circulating supply is 940,226 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

