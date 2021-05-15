Furucombo Market Capitalization Reaches $6.65 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $1.16 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00529837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00229803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $556.41 or 0.01157090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01211167 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.