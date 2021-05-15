Fusion Hits Market Capitalization of $117.38 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $117.38 million and $22.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.72 or 0.98771150 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,130,303 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

