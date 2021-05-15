FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UFP Technologies, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for UFP Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,921,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,761,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 87.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

