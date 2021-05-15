FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.78.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$160.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$123.78 and a 12 month high of C$167.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.