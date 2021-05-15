FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lipocine Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lipocine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lipocine’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lipocine by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

