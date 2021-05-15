FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.12 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

