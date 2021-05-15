FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of AWK opened at $152.83 on Friday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

