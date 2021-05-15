Gala Reaches Market Cap of $98.70 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Gala has a total market cap of $98.70 million and approximately $744,097.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

