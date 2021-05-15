Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.16

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.16 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.30 ($1.66). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 192,578 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £136.60 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

