Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMDA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

GMDA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 357,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.