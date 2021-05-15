Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

