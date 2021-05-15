Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

