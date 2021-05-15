GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 412,825 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $12.65.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

