GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $26.12 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

