Geeq (GEEQ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113,654.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $113,654.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.01107511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00114268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00061460 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

