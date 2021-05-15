Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $126.00 million and $9.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.