General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,313,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,538,426. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

