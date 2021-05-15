Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 873,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. Genpact has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

