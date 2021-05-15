Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Gentex reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $1,010,900. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

