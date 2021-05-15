George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$131.00 to C$141.00. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$116.04 and last traded at C$115.50, with a volume of 91002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$592,718.97. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.68.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.3199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

