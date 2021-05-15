Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.24

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.24 and traded as high as C$23.73. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.71, with a volume of 313,757 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.24.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

