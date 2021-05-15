Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.74 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $43.65 million and $9.74 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.24 or 0.01124475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00114201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060764 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.