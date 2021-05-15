Gisela Schwab Sells 100,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.