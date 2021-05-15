Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Down 3.2%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.